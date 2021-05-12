A lack of oxygen and hospital beds have created desperate circumstances in India, the world’s latest epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg A lack of oxygen and hospital beds have created desperate circumstances in India, the world’s latest epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
A lack of oxygen and hospital beds have created desperate circumstances in India, the world’s latest epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | India envoy asks China to help stop price surging of Covid-19 supplies

  • New Delhi’s representative in Hong Kong says soaring prices and cargo flight disruptions are slowing arrivals of medical goods
  • Second wave of pandemic has India scrambling for oxygen concentrators and other basic supplies

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Teddy NgSimone McCarthy
Teddy Ng  and Simone McCarthy

Updated: 12:23pm, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A lack of oxygen and hospital beds have created desperate circumstances in India, the world’s latest epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg A lack of oxygen and hospital beds have created desperate circumstances in India, the world’s latest epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
A lack of oxygen and hospital beds have created desperate circumstances in India, the world’s latest epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE