A lack of oxygen and hospital beds have created desperate circumstances in India, the world’s latest epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | India envoy asks China to help stop price surging of Covid-19 supplies
- New Delhi’s representative in Hong Kong says soaring prices and cargo flight disruptions are slowing arrivals of medical goods
- Second wave of pandemic has India scrambling for oxygen concentrators and other basic supplies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A lack of oxygen and hospital beds have created desperate circumstances in India, the world’s latest epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg