Observers fear the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will lead to a power vacuum. Photo: AFP
China says extremism must not be allowed to return to Afghanistan
- ‘Regional countries and the international community wish to see the future Afghan government pursue moderate Muslim policies,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Central Asian counterparts
- ‘Situation in Afghanistan will become even more complicated after the US leaves as there will be a reshuffle of power players,’ academic says
