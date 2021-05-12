Observers fear the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will lead to a power vacuum. Photo: AFP Observers fear the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will lead to a power vacuum. Photo: AFP
Observers fear the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will lead to a power vacuum. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China says extremism must not be allowed to return to Afghanistan

  • ‘Regional countries and the international community wish to see the future Afghan government pursue moderate Muslim policies,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Central Asian counterparts
  • ‘Situation in Afghanistan will become even more complicated after the US leaves as there will be a reshuffle of power players,’ academic says

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Observers fear the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will lead to a power vacuum. Photo: AFP Observers fear the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will lead to a power vacuum. Photo: AFP
Observers fear the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan will lead to a power vacuum. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE