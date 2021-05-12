Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Tuesday, as tensions escalate after violent unrest at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Photo: AFP Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Tuesday, as tensions escalate after violent unrest at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Photo: AFP
Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Tuesday, as tensions escalate after violent unrest at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Photo: AFP
Israel
China /  Diplomacy

China calls for UN Security Council to take action on Jerusalem violence

  • Beijing expresses regret that statement on tensions between Israel and Palestinians was not passed at Monday meeting
  • Foreign ministry spokeswoman also says the UN body must ‘reaffirm the two-state solution and firmly push for de-escalation’

Topic |   Israel
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:41pm, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Tuesday, as tensions escalate after violent unrest at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Photo: AFP Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Tuesday, as tensions escalate after violent unrest at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Photo: AFP
Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Tuesday, as tensions escalate after violent unrest at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE