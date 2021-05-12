Smoke billows from Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Tuesday, as tensions escalate after violent unrest at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Photo: AFP
China calls for UN Security Council to take action on Jerusalem violence
- Beijing expresses regret that statement on tensions between Israel and Palestinians was not passed at Monday meeting
- Foreign ministry spokeswoman also says the UN body must ‘reaffirm the two-state solution and firmly push for de-escalation’
