Healthcare workers wait to be inoculated in Honduras, where vaccines have been in short supply. Photo: AP
Taiwan
Will Taiwan’s allies switch allegiance to Beijing to obtain vaccines?

  • Honduras leader has indicated he may take Beijing’s advice and seek a ‘diplomatic bridge’ to secure Chinese doses
  • Vaccines offer Beijing a chance to expand its diplomatic reach, including to countries that recognise Taipei, observers say

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:29pm, 12 May, 2021

