Will Taiwan’s allies switch allegiance to Beijing to obtain vaccines?
- Honduras leader has indicated he may take Beijing’s advice and seek a ‘diplomatic bridge’ to secure Chinese doses
- Vaccines offer Beijing a chance to expand its diplomatic reach, including to countries that recognise Taipei, observers say
