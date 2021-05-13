United Nations members called on China to grant High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet unfettered access to Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
UN members call for ‘immediate, meaningful and unfettered access’ to Xinjiang for rights inquiry
- Delegations from US, Britain, Germany and other nations seek an investigation by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet
- ‘If you have nothing to hide, why do you not finally grant unimpeded access?,’ one ambassador asks
Topic | Xinjiang
United Nations members called on China to grant High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet unfettered access to Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters