US Secretary of State says China ‘criminalises religious expression’ as report on religious freedom is released

  • The annual State Department report on international religious freedom calls out Beijing for suppressing Christians, Uygur Muslims and Tibetan Buddhists
  • Antony Blinken also announces the placing of sanctions on a Communist Party official for ‘gross violations of human rights’

Updated: 6:40am, 13 May, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussing the 2020 Report on International Religious Freedom at the State Department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
