Brazil’s production of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine faces disruption after a shipment of raw materials was delayed from China. Photo: AP
China export delay halts Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine production in Brazil
- Sao Paulo governor blames ‘diplomatic ill will’ as raw materials shipment is held up by Chinese authorities
- Brazilian manufacturer to deliver 1 million doses on Friday before shutting down production
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Brazil’s production of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine faces disruption after a shipment of raw materials was delayed from China. Photo: AP