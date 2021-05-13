China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries meet the press after the second meeting of China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Xi’an on May 12, 2021. Photo: Xinhua China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries meet the press after the second meeting of China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Xi’an on May 12, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries meet the press after the second meeting of China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Xi’an on May 12, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Central Asia
China /  Diplomacy

China holds up infrastructure goodies in bid to shore up relations with Central Asia

  • Among Beijing’s pledges include a medicine centre in Tajikistan, medical materials for Kyrgyzstan and belt and road projects with Kazakhstan
  • Concerns come from Russia and the five Central Asian countries themselves about China’s expanding footprint

Topic |   Central Asia
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 3:14pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries meet the press after the second meeting of China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Xi’an on May 12, 2021. Photo: Xinhua China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries meet the press after the second meeting of China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Xi’an on May 12, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries meet the press after the second meeting of China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Xi’an on May 12, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE