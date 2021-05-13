China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries meet the press after the second meeting of China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Xi’an on May 12, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China holds up infrastructure goodies in bid to shore up relations with Central Asia
- Among Beijing’s pledges include a medicine centre in Tajikistan, medical materials for Kyrgyzstan and belt and road projects with Kazakhstan
- Concerns come from Russia and the five Central Asian countries themselves about China’s expanding footprint
Topic | Central Asia
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries meet the press after the second meeting of China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers meeting in Xi’an on May 12, 2021. Photo: Xinhua