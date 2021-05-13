The helicopter carrier Tonnerre is one of two French naval vessels involved in the joint exercises in Japan. Photo: Twitter The helicopter carrier Tonnerre is one of two French naval vessels involved in the joint exercises in Japan. Photo: Twitter
The helicopter carrier Tonnerre is one of two French naval vessels involved in the joint exercises in Japan. Photo: Twitter
Japan
China /  Diplomacy

China says Japan’s military drills with France, US are a waste of fuel

  • ‘Instead of using their power to contribute to regional peace, they target China,’ foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says
  • ‘This so-called joint drill has no impact at all on China, it only costs them fuel,’ she says

Topic |   Japan
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 8:35pm, 13 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The helicopter carrier Tonnerre is one of two French naval vessels involved in the joint exercises in Japan. Photo: Twitter The helicopter carrier Tonnerre is one of two French naval vessels involved in the joint exercises in Japan. Photo: Twitter
The helicopter carrier Tonnerre is one of two French naval vessels involved in the joint exercises in Japan. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE