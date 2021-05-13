The helicopter carrier Tonnerre is one of two French naval vessels involved in the joint exercises in Japan. Photo: Twitter
China says Japan’s military drills with France, US are a waste of fuel
- ‘Instead of using their power to contribute to regional peace, they target China,’ foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says
- ‘This so-called joint drill has no impact at all on China, it only costs them fuel,’ she says
