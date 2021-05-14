Cui Chan Wong, a resident of Vancouver's Little Mountain Place care home, is seen with daughters Wendy Wong (left) and Rose Wong. Cui, 73, died of Covid-19 in December. Photo: Wong family
exclusive | Investigation: 192 died in Vancouver care homes that delayed declaring coronavirus outbreaks
- Post investigation finds virus infected more than 1,000 people at 42 homes where outbreak status was deliberately not declared when ‘low risk’ staff fell ill
- Health authorities tried to withhold data about failures of the ‘enhanced surveillance’ strategy, with many homes letting visits and group activities continue
