The US said China had also denied or unreasonably delayed accepting the return of its citizens who were subject to final orders of removal. Photo: AP
US denies Chinese student a visa because father is a police officer
- ‘How can a child of a grass-roots police officer pose a threat to US national security?’ asks agency applying for the student, who has US university offers
- Visa issuance suspended for officials of four intelligence and law enforcement departments and their families, US embassy’s letter says
Topic | US-China relations
The US said China had also denied or unreasonably delayed accepting the return of its citizens who were subject to final orders of removal. Photo: AP