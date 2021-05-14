Schoolchildren in Kashgar, Xinjiang, take part in a music class during a government-organised visit for foreign journalists. It is claimed that indigenous birth rates in the region have plummeted. Photo: AP
Xinjiang: no family planning policy targeting Uygurs, Beijing says
- Chinese official data shows birth rate in areas with 90 per cent indigenous population fell average 57 per cent from 2017 to 2018, Australian think tank reports
- ‘Compelling evidence’ that Xinjiang policies ‘may constitute act of genocide’, it says – but Beijing says Uygur population grew 25 per cent from 2010 to 2018
