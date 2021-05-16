The Singapore City residential development in Dandong’s New District Zone is the closest to the new Yalu River bridge across the Chinese border with North Korea. Photo: Reuters The Singapore City residential development in Dandong’s New District Zone is the closest to the new Yalu River bridge across the Chinese border with North Korea. Photo: Reuters
The Singapore City residential development in Dandong’s New District Zone is the closest to the new Yalu River bridge across the Chinese border with North Korea. Photo: Reuters
China border city waits for North Korea trade boom which never came

  • In 2018 house prices in Dandong’s New District were the fastest growing in the country but now most homes stand empty
  • Hopes for its future have dampened but not died as property agents push a dream that one day the border will reopen

Kinling Lo
Updated: 6:00pm, 16 May, 2021

