Beijing has called for foreign troops to be withdrawn from Afghanistan in “a responsible manner” amid concerns over an emerging security vacuum. Photo: AFP
China looks to Central Asia on security to create ‘safe Silk Road’
- Beijing is seeking cooperation with neighbours amid fears of a potential resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan as the US pulls out troops
- China is concerned instability could threaten its belt and road infrastructure projects in the region and that it may spill over into Xinjiang
Topic | Afghanistan
Beijing has called for foreign troops to be withdrawn from Afghanistan in “a responsible manner” amid concerns over an emerging security vacuum. Photo: AFP