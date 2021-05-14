Beijing has called for foreign troops to be withdrawn from Afghanistan in “a responsible manner” amid concerns over an emerging security vacuum. Photo: AFP Beijing has called for foreign troops to be withdrawn from Afghanistan in “a responsible manner” amid concerns over an emerging security vacuum. Photo: AFP
China looks to Central Asia on security to create ‘safe Silk Road’

  • Beijing is seeking cooperation with neighbours amid fears of a potential resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan as the US pulls out troops
  • China is concerned instability could threaten its belt and road infrastructure projects in the region and that it may spill over into Xinjiang

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 May, 2021

