A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building in Gaza City that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes. Photo: Reuters A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building in Gaza City that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes. Photo: Reuters
China accuses US of being ‘indifferent to the suffering’ of Palestinians

  • Beijing again hits out at Washington for blocking a UN Security Council statement on the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians
  • Foreign ministry spokeswoman says the US ‘continues to stand on the opposite side of the international community’

Catherine Wong
Updated: 9:30pm, 14 May, 2021

