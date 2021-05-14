A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building in Gaza City that was destroyed by Israeli air strikes. Photo: Reuters
China accuses US of being ‘indifferent to the suffering’ of Palestinians
- Beijing again hits out at Washington for blocking a UN Security Council statement on the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians
- Foreign ministry spokeswoman says the US ‘continues to stand on the opposite side of the international community’
Topic | Israel
