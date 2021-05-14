The Wuhan Institute of Virology is at the centre of unsubstantiated accusations that it was the source of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Chinatopix The Wuhan Institute of Virology is at the centre of unsubstantiated accusations that it was the source of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Chinatopix
Coronavirus: new call for fresh look at natural and lab origin theories

  • Two possibilities not given balanced consideration in WHO mission, 18 scientists say in public letter
  • Researcher on WHO team says there is a complete lack of data pointing to a lab accident

Linda Lew
Updated: 8:30pm, 14 May, 2021

