Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Harare, Zimbabwe. China has pledged to donate doses to 35 African nations and the African Union Commission. Photo: AFP Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Harare, Zimbabwe. China has pledged to donate doses to 35 African nations and the African Union Commission. Photo: AFP
Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Harare, Zimbabwe. China has pledged to donate doses to 35 African nations and the African Union Commission. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China seeks to boost influence by filling ‘vaccine vacuum’ in poor nations

  • As countries in Africa and elsewhere struggle to secure Covid-19 shots, China has stepped in
  • Analyst says Beijing moved swiftly on vaccine diplomacy and others are only now catching up

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 11:05pm, 14 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Harare, Zimbabwe. China has pledged to donate doses to 35 African nations and the African Union Commission. Photo: AFP Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Harare, Zimbabwe. China has pledged to donate doses to 35 African nations and the African Union Commission. Photo: AFP
Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Harare, Zimbabwe. China has pledged to donate doses to 35 African nations and the African Union Commission. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE