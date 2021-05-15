British Columbia’s Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry (centre) with Premier John Horgan (at left) and Health Minister Adrian Dix, last year. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Health chief says Covid-19 outbreaks were not declared in Vancouver care homes to avoid being ‘overly cautious’
- Dr Bonnie Henry responded to Post findings that 192 people died and 1,040 were infected in homes where outbreaks were not declared when staff first caught virus
- She defended the strategy, saying it prevented ‘severe’ outbreak restrictions being unnecessarily imposed on elderly residents
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
British Columbia’s Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry (centre) with Premier John Horgan (at left) and Health Minister Adrian Dix, last year. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP