A man blocks the car of an employee of the Chinese consulate in Vancouver, British Columbia, on March 22. The suspect then spit on the employee’s car and berated him, police said. Photo: VPD
Vancouver police search for men who spat on and spray-painted Chinese consulate
- Police seek help to identify two suspects behind separate ‘disrespectful and intolerable acts’ against the consulate
- In one incident a man spat on the consulate’s name plate then obstructed an employee; 13 days later a different man sprayed graffiti on the front gates
