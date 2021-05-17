Engineering and construction firms from China are the most active foreign players in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese contractors win majority of mega projects in Africa
- Chinese companies first went to Africa in 1979 in search of profits and are now the dominant force
- ‘Look at the most interesting architecture in the skyline of Dar es Salaam and you’re probably looking at a building designed by a Chinese architect and built by a Chinese firm,’ academic says
Topic | Africa
Engineering and construction firms from China are the most active foreign players in Africa. Photo: Xinhua