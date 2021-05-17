Engineering and construction firms from China are the most active foreign players in Africa. Photo: Xinhua Engineering and construction firms from China are the most active foreign players in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Engineering and construction firms from China are the most active foreign players in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Africa
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese contractors win majority of mega projects in Africa

  • Chinese companies first went to Africa in 1979 in search of profits and are now the dominant force
  • ‘Look at the most interesting architecture in the skyline of Dar es Salaam and you’re probably looking at a building designed by a Chinese architect and built by a Chinese firm,’ academic says

Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Engineering and construction firms from China are the most active foreign players in Africa. Photo: Xinhua Engineering and construction firms from China are the most active foreign players in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Engineering and construction firms from China are the most active foreign players in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE