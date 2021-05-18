People wait in line at a temporary Covid-19 rapid testing centre in Taipei on Saturday as coronavirus transmissions rise in the community. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan coronavirus surge won’t advance its World Health Assembly cause: analysts
- Beijing will continue to block the island’s efforts to join the body, observers say
- Any mainland offers of help ‘likely to be seen as unification push’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait in line at a temporary Covid-19 rapid testing centre in Taipei on Saturday as coronavirus transmissions rise in the community. Photo: Bloomberg