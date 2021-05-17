Scientists working on the Tibetan Plateau have detected the most powerful cosmic ray ever observed. Photo: Handout
Brightest cosmic light detected on Tibetan Plateau may help rewrite laws of physics
- Lhaaso cosmic ray detector detects more than a dozen sources of ‘oh-my-God’ particles
- Detection of the photons, from a constellation in the Milky Way, could help dispel scepticism over their still unexplained existence
Topic | China science
Scientists working on the Tibetan Plateau have detected the most powerful cosmic ray ever observed. Photo: Handout