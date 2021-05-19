The survey found 87 per cent of respondents in mainland China were happy with the state of the economy, which grew 2.3 per cent last year. Photo: AFP
Expats in China rate quality of life as low but say it’s good for their careers
- Air quality and restricted access to online services seen as key issues, according to survey of foreigners
- Mainland’s ranking on list of best destinations improved during pandemic – it was 22nd out of 59, with Taiwan the top choice and Hong Kong at 46th
The survey found 87 per cent of respondents in mainland China were happy with the state of the economy, which grew 2.3 per cent last year. Photo: AFP