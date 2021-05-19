British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, speak to the media in Vancouver, British Columbia in January last year. Photo: AFP British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, speak to the media in Vancouver, British Columbia in January last year. Photo: AFP
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, speak to the media in Vancouver, British Columbia in January last year. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

‘Heartbroken’ British Columbians deserve answers about Post report on Covid-19 in care homes, legislative assembly members tell minister

  • Opposition leader Shirley Bond says the investigation, revealing 42 outbreaks and 192 deaths under a policy known as enhanced surveillance, was ‘devastating’
  • Bond and other assembly members ask why the policy was implemented, but BC health minister says a causal link with outbreaks ‘is not supported by the evidence’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:27am, 19 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, speak to the media in Vancouver, British Columbia in January last year. Photo: AFP British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, speak to the media in Vancouver, British Columbia in January last year. Photo: AFP
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, speak to the media in Vancouver, British Columbia in January last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE