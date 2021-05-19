Groups alleging human rights abuses in China are calling for a full boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. Photo: AP Groups alleging human rights abuses in China are calling for a full boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US lawmakers ramp up the pressure for a Beijing Olympics boycott

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi adds her voice to growing calls for a diplomatic ban over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang
  • Biden administration has so far refused to be drawn on the issue but its hand could soon be forced by new legislation

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Owen Churchill
Updated: 1:08pm, 19 May, 2021

