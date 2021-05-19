A photo made available by the Indonesian Navy and taken by a remotely operated vehicle shows the sunken submarine KRI Nanggala, in Indonesia, on May 18. The salvage operation of the sunken submarine KRI Nanggala continues with help from the Chinese Navy. Photo: EPA-EFE/Indonesian Navy
China claims progress in helping recover sunken Indonesian submarine after tragedy
- Chinese naval fleet advances from underwater survey to the salvage phase, says Chinese defence attaché in Indonesia
- Humanitarian operation described as important to the relationship between the two countries and their militaries
