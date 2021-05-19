Green energy experts say building new solar plants and wind farms is the easy part – upgrading the system to transmit that green power to faraway consumers is costly and depends on rapid technological progress. Photo: Reuters Green energy experts say building new solar plants and wind farms is the easy part – upgrading the system to transmit that green power to faraway consumers is costly and depends on rapid technological progress. Photo: Reuters
Green energy experts say building new solar plants and wind farms is the easy part – upgrading the system to transmit that green power to faraway consumers is costly and depends on rapid technological progress. Photo: Reuters
Climate change
China must overhaul vast power grid if it’s serious about tackling climate change: analysts

  • China says by 2030 it will force grid operators to buy at least 40 per cent their of power from non-fossil fuel sources
  • Analysts question China’s commitment to renewable power plans but say tackling the power system is essential to the health of the planet

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:04pm, 19 May, 2021

