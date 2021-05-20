Chinese President Xi Jinping called for more scientific and technological cooperation on nuclear energy. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping called for more scientific and technological cooperation on nuclear energy. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for more scientific and technological cooperation on nuclear energy. Photo: Xinhua
Nuclear energy: China, Russia agree to boost ties in ‘strategic priority’ area

  • Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin take part in virtual ceremony to launch construction of new reactors in joint project
  • Xi also calls for more cooperation on climate change and says they should ‘play a constructive role in achieving global sustainable development goals’

Topic |   Climate change diplomacy
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 20 May, 2021

