China tells UN Africa needs more support in fighting Covid-19

  • International community ‘should give more help in pandemic prevention materials, medical supplies, technology and funds’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells UN meeting
  • Less than 2 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccines administered around the world were in Africa, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 3:45pm, 20 May, 2021

