Countries need to do more to help African nations tackle Covid-19, Beijing says. Photo: EPA-EFE
China tells UN Africa needs more support in fighting Covid-19
- International community ‘should give more help in pandemic prevention materials, medical supplies, technology and funds’, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells UN meeting
- Less than 2 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccines administered around the world were in Africa, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says
