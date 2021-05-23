The US$200 million African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is “still very much defined as the AU building that China built for Africans”. Photo: African Union The US$200 million African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is “still very much defined as the AU building that China built for Africans”. Photo: African Union
The US$200 million African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is “still very much defined as the AU building that China built for Africans”. Photo: African Union
Why China is building gleaming new government facilities in Africa

  • From foreign ministry headquarters to presidential palaces, Beijing is funding projects across the continent
  • But concerns have been raised over the potential for bugging and how African nations will ‘pay back’ China

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:44pm, 23 May, 2021

