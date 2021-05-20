Debris in Gaza City's Rimal area on May 20, 2021 after it was bombed by an Israeli air strike. Israel and the Palestinians are mired in their worst conflict in years as Israel pounds the Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery, while Hamas militants fire rockets into the Jewish state. Photo: AFP
China plans to hold talks with Israel as well as Russia, EU and UN over conflict in Gaza
- Beijing says it welcomes ‘Palestinian and Israeli representatives coming to China for direct negotiations’
- Foreign ministry accuses US of blocking Security Council from reaching consensus, while also claiming China will not be deterred from promoting peace
Topic | Israel
Debris in Gaza City's Rimal area on May 20, 2021 after it was bombed by an Israeli air strike. Israel and the Palestinians are mired in their worst conflict in years as Israel pounds the Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery, while Hamas militants fire rockets into the Jewish state. Photo: AFP