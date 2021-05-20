Ilhan Omar is one of a group of US lawmakers pressing Joe Biden and congressional leaders to take a more cooperative approach to relations with China. Photo: Getty Images Ilhan Omar is one of a group of US lawmakers pressing Joe Biden and congressional leaders to take a more cooperative approach to relations with China. Photo: Getty Images
Ilhan Omar is one of a group of US lawmakers pressing Joe Biden and congressional leaders to take a more cooperative approach to relations with China. Photo: Getty Images
Progressives warn Biden, Congress against fuelling hatred with anti-China measures

  • Anti-war lawmakers and activists say depicting China as an existential threat fuels hatred at home while doing little to contain Beijing’s ambitions
  • More than 60 activist groups are stepping up their criticisms as the Senate pushes through this week a package of anti-China bills

Updated: 8:45pm, 20 May, 2021

