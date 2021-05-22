Movement between politicians and parties to take the position of German chancellor after the departure of Angela Merkel this year spells change for the China-Germany relationship, given a shift in attitudes among voters and concern in Europe over forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: DPA Movement between politicians and parties to take the position of German chancellor after the departure of Angela Merkel this year spells change for the China-Germany relationship, given a shift in attitudes among voters and concern in Europe over forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: DPA
Movement between politicians and parties to take the position of German chancellor after the departure of Angela Merkel this year spells change for the China-Germany relationship, given a shift in attitudes among voters and concern in Europe over forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: DPA
Germany
China /  Diplomacy

Clues to China’s ties with Germany after Merkel hint at a relationship in flux over trade, rights

  • Under pressure from business, rights groups, voters and Washington, German political leaders must carve a new China policy on the go
  • Some officials and business figures believe it’s possible to keep up trade ties with China, even if there is a post-election change in mood

Topic |   Germany
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 6:23am, 22 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Movement between politicians and parties to take the position of German chancellor after the departure of Angela Merkel this year spells change for the China-Germany relationship, given a shift in attitudes among voters and concern in Europe over forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: DPA Movement between politicians and parties to take the position of German chancellor after the departure of Angela Merkel this year spells change for the China-Germany relationship, given a shift in attitudes among voters and concern in Europe over forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: DPA
Movement between politicians and parties to take the position of German chancellor after the departure of Angela Merkel this year spells change for the China-Germany relationship, given a shift in attitudes among voters and concern in Europe over forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE