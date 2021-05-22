Movement between politicians and parties to take the position of German chancellor after the departure of Angela Merkel this year spells change for the China-Germany relationship, given a shift in attitudes among voters and concern in Europe over forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: DPA
Clues to China’s ties with Germany after Merkel hint at a relationship in flux over trade, rights
- Under pressure from business, rights groups, voters and Washington, German political leaders must carve a new China policy on the go
- Some officials and business figures believe it’s possible to keep up trade ties with China, even if there is a post-election change in mood
Topic | Germany
Movement between politicians and parties to take the position of German chancellor after the departure of Angela Merkel this year spells change for the China-Germany relationship, given a shift in attitudes among voters and concern in Europe over forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: DPA