The DRC controls more than 60 per cent of the world’s reserves of cobalt ore. Photo: AFP
China’s cobalt mines in spotlight as DRC seeks to renegotiate deals
- ‘It is time for the country to readjust its contracts with miners to seal win-win partnerships,’ President Felix Tshisekedi tells Congolese people
- Beijing ready to strengthen ‘strategic partnership based on win-win cooperation’, China’s ambassador to DRC says
Topic | China-Africa relations
The DRC controls more than 60 per cent of the world’s reserves of cobalt ore. Photo: AFP