Chinese President Xi Jinping says it is imperative for major countries to reject “vaccine nationalism” and work together to make shots more accessible. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China pledges US$3 billion in aid to developing nations
- ‘Major countries need to take up the responsibility to provide more vaccines to developing countries in urgent need,’ Xi Jinping tells G20 health summit
- China will give an extra US$3 billion over next three years to support countries’ Covid-19 response and socio-economic recovery
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping says it is imperative for major countries to reject “vaccine nationalism” and work together to make shots more accessible. Photo: AP