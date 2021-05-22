“Humanity is waging a war on nature, and the pressures are intensifying. We have failed to meet any of our international agreed biodiversity targets,” said UN Secretary General António Guterres in advance of a conference to be held in Kunming, Yunnan province. Photo: Reuters “Humanity is waging a war on nature, and the pressures are intensifying. We have failed to meet any of our international agreed biodiversity targets,” said UN Secretary General António Guterres in advance of a conference to be held in Kunming, Yunnan province. Photo: Reuters
Promoting China’s biodiversity conference, UN officials warn that the world is in bad shape

  • ‘The Covid-19 pandemic reminds us that mankind and nature are a community of shared future,’ says Huang Runqiu, China’s environmental minister
  • Event heralds the 15th meeting of signatories to UN Biodiversity Convention, to be held in October in Kunming

