The Terraces On Seventh retirement community, which occupies a high-rise in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood, suffered a deadly Covid-19 outbreak in December 2020. But it was not publicly revealed until the Post obtained documents about the outbreak five months later. Photo: Ian Young The Terraces On Seventh retirement community, which occupies a high-rise in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood, suffered a deadly Covid-19 outbreak in December 2020. But it was not publicly revealed until the Post obtained documents about the outbreak five months later. Photo: Ian Young
exclusive | Post investigation exposes undisclosed Vancouver outbreaks, as medical chief says relatives blame her for deaths

  • Twelve people were infected and two elders died in one outbreak, which was only revealed after the Post told authorities it had documentation of the incident
  • Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry said a second undisclosed retirement community outbreak was identified as a result, with both ‘managed aggressively’

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:52am, 22 May, 2021

