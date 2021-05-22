China appears keen to capitalise on US failures to resolve one of the oldest disputes in the Middle East. Photo: Reuters
Israel-Gaza crisis an opportunity for China to position itself as peace broker
- Beijing’s offer to host talks between Israelis and Palestinians is also a chance to seize moral high ground from the US, observers say
- But the Middle East is not likely to become another arena for US-China rivalries
Topic | Middle East
China appears keen to capitalise on US failures to resolve one of the oldest disputes in the Middle East. Photo: Reuters