China appears keen to capitalise on US failures to resolve one of the oldest disputes in the Middle East. Photo: Reuters China appears keen to capitalise on US failures to resolve one of the oldest disputes in the Middle East. Photo: Reuters
Middle East
Israel-Gaza crisis an opportunity for China to position itself as peace broker

  • Beijing’s offer to host talks between Israelis and Palestinians is also a chance to seize moral high ground from the US, observers say
  • But the Middle East is not likely to become another arena for US-China rivalries

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 7:41pm, 22 May, 2021

