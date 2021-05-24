Military officers wearing personal protective equipment disinfect areas in Taipei, as Taiwan has seen a dramatic increase in the number of locally acquired cases. On Sunday, Taiwan reported 287 new domestic cases of coronavirus, according to Taiwan Centres for Disease Control. Photo: Zuma Wire/DPA
Coronavirus: as Taiwan reports 334 local cases, island hits out at WHO for exclusion from assembly
- Health minister says not giving Taiwan a seat at the assembly table creates a gap in the global health system
- Total number of cases on the island reaches 4,917 and 29 deaths after 595 new infections reported on Monday
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
