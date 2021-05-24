Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the 17+1 mechanism was “divisive” from an EU perspective. Photo: EPA-EFE Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the 17+1 mechanism was “divisive” from an EU perspective. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the 17+1 mechanism was “divisive” from an EU perspective. Photo: EPA-EFE
China says ‘isolated incidents’ won’t stop cooperation with Central and Eastern Europe after Lithuania quits ‘17+1’

  • The Baltic state’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the country was ‘out for practical purposes’
  • Decision is latest indication of declining relations between Beijing and Europe after the EU Parliament’s decision to freeze and investment deal

Kinling Lo  and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 9:30pm, 24 May, 2021

