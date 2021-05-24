Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the 17+1 mechanism was “divisive” from an EU perspective. Photo: EPA-EFE
China says ‘isolated incidents’ won’t stop cooperation with Central and Eastern Europe after Lithuania quits ‘17+1’
- The Baltic state’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the country was ‘out for practical purposes’
- Decision is latest indication of declining relations between Beijing and Europe after the EU Parliament’s decision to freeze and investment deal
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
