The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency and signatories have been trying to bring the US and Iran back into a 2015 nuclear deal. Photo: AP The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency and signatories have been trying to bring the US and Iran back into a 2015 nuclear deal. Photo: AP
‘China supports Iran’s reasonable demands,’ Xi tells Tehran amid nuclear deal uncertainty

  • Phone call between leaders Xi Jinping and Hassan Rowhani comes after UN nuclear watchdog fails to agree on nuclear site inspections
  • Rowhani thanks China for aid to fight pandemic as well as its ‘just stance’ on nuclear deal and regional issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict’

Catherine Wong
Updated: 6:14pm, 25 May, 2021

