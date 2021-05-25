The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency and signatories have been trying to bring the US and Iran back into a 2015 nuclear deal. Photo: AP
‘China supports Iran’s reasonable demands,’ Xi tells Tehran amid nuclear deal uncertainty
- Phone call between leaders Xi Jinping and Hassan Rowhani comes after UN nuclear watchdog fails to agree on nuclear site inspections
- Rowhani thanks China for aid to fight pandemic as well as its ‘just stance’ on nuclear deal and regional issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict’
