The core module of China's space station, Tianhe, and the Long March-5B Y2 rocket are pictured in April at the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province. Photo: Xinhua The core module of China's space station, Tianhe, and the Long March-5B Y2 rocket are pictured in April at the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province. Photo: Xinhua
China and Russia space programmes to share space flight components, says Russian agency

  • Russian space agency executive director announces move to incorporate China’s launch vehicle in moon missions: Russian state media
  • Space cooperation expected to be on the agenda during talks between Yang Jiechi and Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow on Tuesday

Kinling Lo
Updated: 8:30pm, 25 May, 2021

