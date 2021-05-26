Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Tuesday, said the EU sanction of four Chinese officials over Xinjiang had “shocked” Beijing and forced a response. Photo: Handout Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Tuesday, said the EU sanction of four Chinese officials over Xinjiang had “shocked” Beijing and forced a response. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

China’s foreign minister says EU parliament is wrong to tie investment deal to Xinjiang

  • ‘Attempts … to link up issues of different nature and turn trade issues into political ones are not acceptable,’ Wang Yi tells Munich Security Conference
  • Parliament voted to halt consideration of Comprehensive Agreement on Investment until China drops sanctions against EU officials

Topic |   China-EU relations
Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 3:12am, 26 May, 2021

