Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Tuesday, said the EU sanction of four Chinese officials over Xinjiang had “shocked” Beijing and forced a response. Photo: Handout
China’s foreign minister says EU parliament is wrong to tie investment deal to Xinjiang
- ‘Attempts … to link up issues of different nature and turn trade issues into political ones are not acceptable,’ Wang Yi tells Munich Security Conference
- Parliament voted to halt consideration of Comprehensive Agreement on Investment until China drops sanctions against EU officials
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Tuesday, said the EU sanction of four Chinese officials over Xinjiang had “shocked” Beijing and forced a response. Photo: Handout