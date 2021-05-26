Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US side wanted to have a dialogue with counterparts in Beijing. Photo: AP
US still seeking dialogue with Chinese military chiefs, Pentagon says
- Defence department wants talks with counterparts in Beijing, and is working on how it could happen, spokesman says
- Beijing has reportedly rejected three such requests from US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who a Chinese source said had departed from protocol
Topic | US-China relations
