US Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the “Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act”. Photo: Getty Images US Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the “Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act”. Photo: Getty Images
China-US ties: ‘Eagle Act’ to counter Beijing introduced in Washington

  • Representative Gregory Meeks introduces ‘Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act’ to boost economic competitiveness and push China on human rights
  • Biden administration supports efforts to counter China, with officials repeatedly listing competition with Beijing among their greatest strategic challenges

Updated: 1:42pm, 26 May, 2021

