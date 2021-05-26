Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People on May 16, 2017 in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People on May 16, 2017 in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images
Campaign in Serbia for statue of Comrade Xi is a bid to thank China for vaccines and investment

  • Belgrade praised Xi Jinping a year ago when China first sent critical medical aid during the pandemic, then Serbia imported 3.7 million Sinopharm doses
  • What will cosying up to China mean for Serbia’s bid for EU membership?

Bloomberg

Updated: 4:23pm, 26 May, 2021

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People on May 16, 2017 in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images
