Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People on May 16, 2017 in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images
Campaign in Serbia for statue of Comrade Xi is a bid to thank China for vaccines and investment
- Belgrade praised Xi Jinping a year ago when China first sent critical medical aid during the pandemic, then Serbia imported 3.7 million Sinopharm doses
- What will cosying up to China mean for Serbia’s bid for EU membership?
Topic | China-EU relations
