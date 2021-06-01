New Zealand has faced a backlash for distancing itself from the Five Eyes security alliance when it comes to China. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Five Eyes: why New Zealand wants to go its own, quieter way on China
- Smallest member of world’s oldest intelligence-sharing network prefers a more traditional approach to megaphone diplomacy, according to analysts
- They say it suggests different ideas on the purpose of the alliance and that Wellington doesn’t want to damage relations with Beijing, as others have
Topic | China-New Zealand relations
New Zealand has faced a backlash for distancing itself from the Five Eyes security alliance when it comes to China. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen