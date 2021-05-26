The two countries have become increasingly close under Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
China and Russia once again pledge to strengthen ties as White House announces first Putin-Biden summit
- Russian leader tells China’s foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi that ties between the two countries are ‘the best in history’ and close contact should continue
- The US and Russian presidents will meet in Geneva next month as Washington looks to focus on its rivalry with Beijing
Topic | China-Russia relations
The two countries have become increasingly close under Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Photo: AP