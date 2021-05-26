The two countries have become increasingly close under Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Photo: AP The two countries have become increasingly close under Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
China and Russia once again pledge to strengthen ties as White House announces first Putin-Biden summit

  • Russian leader tells China’s foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi that ties between the two countries are ‘the best in history’ and close contact should continue
  • The US and Russian presidents will meet in Geneva next month as Washington looks to focus on its rivalry with Beijing

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Shi JiangtaoLiu Zhen
Shi Jiangtao  and Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:58pm, 26 May, 2021

