‘Political manipulation’: China hits out at US calls for further probe into coronavirus origins

  • Foreign ministry spokesman says next phase of WHO-led investigation should look at United States
  • He was responding to remarks from Washington that an inquiry is a ‘critical priority’ and urging more transparency from China

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:30pm, 26 May, 2021

The foreign ministry said some in the US used the pandemic to “smear and attack China”. Photo: AP
