Eye for an eye: China bans US religious leader as payback for sanction over Falun Gong detention

  • China sanctions Johnnie Moore and his family for ‘promoting cults’ and because of America’s ‘blatant efforts to promote heretical religions’
  • It comes two weeks after US Secretary of State announced the sanctioning of a Chinese official for arbitrary detention because of spiritual belief

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:57pm, 26 May, 2021

Reverend Johnnie Moore of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has been sanctioned by the Chinese government. Photo: Getty Images
