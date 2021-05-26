Reverend Johnnie Moore of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has been sanctioned by the Chinese government. Photo: Getty Images
Eye for an eye: China bans US religious leader as payback for sanction over Falun Gong detention
- China sanctions Johnnie Moore and his family for ‘promoting cults’ and because of America’s ‘blatant efforts to promote heretical religions’
- It comes two weeks after US Secretary of State announced the sanctioning of a Chinese official for arbitrary detention because of spiritual belief
Topic | US-China relations
